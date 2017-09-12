New report on Corporate Tax criticised for not addressing tax loopholes

A new report on Corporate Tax has been criticised for not recommending ways of ending loop holes in the system.

The review was commissioned in the wake of the European Commission Apple tax ruling which decided that Ireland had a special tax arrangement with Apple.

Today’s report found that there are no special deals with any one company but People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says the investigation has some glaring omissions.

"The report shows profits have went through the roof in recent years but that corporations making those profits are paying less tax now than they did a number of years ago yet recommends no action to deal with that problem.

Read the full report here

