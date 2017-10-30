New proposals would see State ID required to vote in elections

State ID could be required for many services including tax purposes and voting if new proposals are adopted.

The controversial Public Services Card has come in for criticism over the amount of personal data they contain about people.

Originally planned for accessing social welfare benefit, new proposals would make it a requirement to apply for passports and driving licences next year.

Dr Tom Clonan, a security analyst and academic, says that many people are not happy about the proposals.

"I have a mobile phone, it updated the other night, and it asked me to agree to a whole new set of terms and conditions - but there's the thing, I agreed," he said.

"In other words, I'm doing this willingly, I'm entering into a commercial arrangement with somebody.

"But what the Government is proposing is a one-sided, mandatory or compulsory arrangement, in which I have no choice. And that's the problem."