New proposal could see TV licence fee demanded for tablets and laptops

Communications Minister Denis Naughten is to discuss a new TV licence system, to cover all media devices, with Cabinet colleagues this morning.

The revamped system would mean any devices above 12 inches, as well as the traditional TV set, would need a €160 licence.

Only one licence would be needed per household, however.

If approved, the proposal could be handed to an Oireachtas committee to work on.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Communications Committee last June, Minister Naughten indicated that the Government was dropping its plan to replace the TV licence with a new Household Broadcasting Charge.

It is thought that evasion of the TV licence fee costs the sector up to €40m per annum.