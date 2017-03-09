New proposal could see end of 'buy one get one free' supermarket deals

Moves to cut down on packaging waste could see an end to 'buy one get one free' deals in Irish supermarkets.

Ireland produces two tonnes of food waste each minute, and it is thought that removing multipack discounts will help reduce this figure.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten said that the strategy has been successful elsewhere.

"We're working with the supermarkets on these multi discounts, in the way offers are presented, the whole area of packaging,

"Some of these initiatives have already been developed by some of the supermarket chains elsewhere in Europe and we're looking to replicate those here."