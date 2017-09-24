New poll shows 56% support either FF or FG
We could see a return to a more traditional government in the next election based on the latest opinion poll.
The Red C research for the Sunday Business Post shows Fine Gael is up three percentage points to 30%, while Fianna Fáil is up two points to 26%.
The Independent Alliance is down two points to 4%, Sinn Féin is also down two points to 16%, while the Labour Party has seen support slip one point to 5%.
Michael Brennan, political editor of the Sunday Business Post, said the results show the centre is holding strong.
"That's 56% of the first preference vote among the two big parties, which is quite striking," he said.
"It hasn't been that high since about the 2011 General Election.
"So perhaps [the poll indicates] a return to the traditional parties, but there been a Dáil break, and often the Government party does better then, so you may see a pick-up in support for other parties and independents in the coming weeks."
