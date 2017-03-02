New poll sees Fine Gael cut Fianna Fáil lead

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would be almost neck and neck if there was a vote south of the border, according to a new poll.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI survey was conducted on Monday and Tuesday of this week among 1,200 voters at 100 sampling points in all constituencies.

The poll also showed a rise in support for Sinn Fein in excess of the 2.8% margin of error, echoing the findings of last week's Sunday Business Post/RedC poll.

When undecided voters were excluded, support for Fianna Fáil was at 29% (down one point), Fine Gael 28% (up one), Sinn Féin 21% (up four), Labour, 4% (down two), and Independents/Others at 18% (down two).