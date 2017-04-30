New poll sees Fianna Fáil move four points ahead of Fine Gael

The latest political opinion poll sees Fianna Fáil move four points ahead of Fine Gael.

The RED C Poll for the Sunday Business post shows Fine Gael unchanged on 24, while Fianna Fáil are up two points to 28.

Sinn Féin are up one point to 18 while the Independents are down three points to 10.

Labour are unchanged on six, while Solidarity People Before Profit are unchanged on four along with the Social Democrats who are up one.

The Greens are down one on three, Renua are on one, with the Independent Alliance on just 2%.

Political Editor Michael Brennan, says the timing of the poll is interesting.

"This poll was taken between Monday and Friday of this week.

"The biggest political controversy all week was the ownership and the control of the National Maternity Hospital. It's difficult to see any clear pattern or any party or grouping that's gained or lost on that.

"Fine Gael have stayed steady, Fianna Fáil weren't making as much of an issue as some of the other parties so it doesn't seem to have had a huge effect on parties in this poll," he said.