New online tool from CSO to help car buyers

The CSO has launched a new online tool to help consumers make informed decisions on what to buy.

The Ireland's Top Motors facility allows people to view vehicle licensing data and rank their own car model for a particular month.

There were 83,761 new private cars licensed in the first five months of 2017 a drop of 10% on the same period last year.

The top five new car models licensed in May 2017 were Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Octavia, Renault Clio and Ford Fiesta.