New Olympic Council of Ireland president to be elected tonight
09/02/2017 - 05:37:20
The Olympic Council of Ireland will this evening elect a new president.
The position became vacant following the arrest of its former president Pat Hickey at the Olympic Games in Rio last August.
Mr Hickey, who's since returned home to Ireland on bail, denies all charges against him.
His successor will be elected at a meeting of the council in Dublin tonight.
A new Executive Committee and two new vice presidents will also be voted for later.
