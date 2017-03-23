New office development to deliver 450 jobs to Cork

Cork is set to accomodate 450 jobs with the construction of a new office block on the city's South Mall.

The state of the art, five floor offices, are scheduled for completion in summer 2018 and will sit at 85-86 South Mall.

Property development company JCD Group are behind the build and will today lodge a planning application for the €25 million new office development.

The group have previously contributed to Cork's landscape with developments such as One Albert Quay and The Capitol.

Subject to receiving viable planning permission, JCD intends to commence construction on the 50,000 sq ft of office space immediately.

Cork TD Simon Coveney welcomed the news saying: "This is a very positive new development in the City Centre providing new office accommodation to enable Cork to compete on both a national and international level for Foreign Direct Investment.

"It will also contribute to the vibrancy of the South Mall and deliver more job opportunities in the heart of the City Centre."

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy also commented, saying there is a need for projects such as this to attract FDI.

"Significant market opportunities currently exist for technology and services organisations seeking locations in Europe with the best of skills, access and a supportive business environment.

"To meet the needs of such globally oriented businesses we need to ensure ongoing delivery of the necessary business infrastructure which includes office infrastructure of this nature."

A spokesman for JCD said that in addition to the 450 city centre jobs that will be accommodated once the project is complete, the project would also sustain 125 construction jobs throughout the build program.