New National Children's Hosptial unlikely to be called 'Phoenix'

Update 3.50pm: The new National Children's Hospital is unlikely to be called "Phoenix".

The Health Minister has admitted they will have to re-think the title after a hospital of the same name in the US threatened legal action.

It comes as the European Investment Bank announced funding of almost half a billion euro to help construct the facility.

Minister Simon Harris says what is important now is that the hospital is built.

He said: "This hospital has been long talked about, it is great to see construction finally underway, we are very grateful to the European Investmeant Bank for their support.

"It will open its doors in 2022."

Earlier: National Children's Hospital recieves significant funding boost from EIB

The new National Children's Hospital has received a major funding boost.

It comes after the European Investment Bank committed to it's largest ever financial support in Ireland.

The European Investment Bank will provide funding of €490m for the construction of the new children's hospital in Dublin.

It means the 25-year loan will be the largest investment the EIB has given to Ireland and the first backing of a hospital here.

At a formal signing ceremony at Government Buildings, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the funding will allow the construction of a top class hospital which will be digital ready.

The facility is expected to be the first acute hospital in Ireland to use electronic records, which the Health Minister Simon Harris hopes will play a key role in the digitalisation of the health sector.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Minister Harris said “I am delighted that the EIB has decided to embrace and endorse this vital project by providing us with this loan.

"The new children’s hospital is the most significant capital investment in healthcare in the history of the State and the EIB’s loan is a vote of confidence, not just in his project, but in Ireland.

“This new hospital is an extraordinary opportunity to transform paediatric services for children in Ireland by bringing together patients and staff from across the three existing children’s hospitals into a single organisation, which will improve the experience and outcomes for children and their families.”

The EIB will fund the hospital through the National Treasury Management Agency, with the construction being overseen by the Department of Health