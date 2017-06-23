New morning-after pill regulations for medical card holders approved by Minister
Medical card holders will be able to get the morning-after pill for free without a prescription from next month.
Health Minister Simon Harris signed the change into law yesterday.
Currently women using a medical card must get a prescription from their doctor for emergency contraception, even though it is available over the counter in chemists.
From July first, it will now be available in pharmacies for medical card holders also.
