New mayor of Limerick wants healthier eating choices at council meetings

The new mayor of Limerick wants to ban biscuits, cream buns and scones from their council meetings.

Seán Lynch wants to can the custard creams in favour of fruit, crackers and more healthy options.

The Mayor said without the change they will all end up as diabetics, and he added that they need to set an example.

Cllr Lynch also wants to meet with Ed Sheeran's management, to find out why Limerick was overlooked on the singer's Irish tour.