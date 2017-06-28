New laws to overhaul selection of judges may not pass before Dáil summer recess

It has emerged that new laws to overhaul the selection of judges may not pass before the Dáil breaks for its summer recess.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee may not hear the Bill next week, which would make it almost impossible to get passed in time.

Meanwhile a Fine Gael TD has broken ranks, and says the Dáil should not pass the new law on judicial appointments in its current form.

Alan Farrell, who sits on the Justice Committee, says the Bill should receive major amendments before it gets the nod.

"If the Minister is so committed to pushing this legislation through the house then we must give serious consideration to the inclusion of a Judicial Council amendment.

"I think that is probably of more importance than to attempt to suggest that this piece of legislation will in fact change the manner in which the judiciary is appointed," he said.