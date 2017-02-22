New laws aim to provide greater protection against grooming and child pornography

Legislation providing stronger protection for children against grooming and child pornography has become law.

The President signed the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Bill 2017 today, which also criminalises the purchaser of sexual services rather than the seller.

The bill - which was passed in the Dáil by 94 votes to six earlier this month - also amends provisions on incest and indecent exposure.

