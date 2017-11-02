New law to be introduced tackling white-collar crime

The Government is set to announce a range of measures aimed at tackling white-collar crime.

It will include stricter monitoring of banks and financial institutions and new laws on bribery and planning corruption.

It will also see the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement being effectively disbanded - and follows criticism of its work in the failed prosecution of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick.

Also expected is a new law to make it an offence to use confidential information to obtain an advantage corruptly.

The law could be used to prosecute business people who use confidential planning information to speculate on property, or executives who carry out insider trading.

The penalty for the new offence would be up to ten years in prison.