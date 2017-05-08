New law expected next year which will presume patients to be organ donors

Patients will be presumed to be organ donors in the event of their death under new laws expected by the end of the year.

However, the soft opt-out will still see families able to refuse to donate a loved ones’ organs when they die.

Donor families are urging the public to talk about organ donation.

Naveah Spollen died aged nine from a brain haemorrhage and her mother Crystal says Naveah found her organ donor card just three weeks before she got sick.

Crystal said: "She found it all very fascinating, she was absolutely amazed by it.

"There was absolutely no hesitation with donating Naveah's organs. There were four boys and a woman who got to live the rest of their lives happy with their families.

"That was the main thing that helped us through everything."

Her Dad Emmet says Naveah loved helping people.

He said: "She gave them the gift of life, that's the best present you could give them.

"They get to live on and our litlle girl gets to live on through them."

The Health Minister Simon Harris is hoping the Human Tissue Bill will be enacted by the end of the year, and it will presume consent for organ donation, unless the donor, or their family expressly opts out.

Crystal Spollen said it is vital to talk about it.

She said: "Have that conversation with your family, become somebody else's hero.

"Heaven has our hero."