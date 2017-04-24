New Irish Rail online booking system promises 'more control, choice and flexibility'

Iarnród Éireann has today launched a new online booking system on its website which it says will make it easier for the public to avail of rail travel.

A new feature will allow customers to amend their booking, including train time, name and seat selection, or cancel a leg of travel or the entire booking online up to 90 minutes before departure on the date of travel or until they print their ticket.

Customers will also be able to choose from a new range of ticket types, from Low Fare to Fully Flexible, as well as CityGold / Premier Class on the Dublin/Cork and Dublin/Belfast routes.

The website will also display booking progress , and service details like transfer points more clearly for customers.

Customers will be able to book groups online of up to 30 people, up from the current maximum of six, with group discounts offered.

Customers can now book their catering in advance of travel, book parking or their bicycle space on board, and the system will have the ability for other extra options to be added.

The changes are the first in a series of initiatives, funded by the National Transport Authority, as part an investment in customer systems including ticketing, customer service and online systems .

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said: “we are delighted to begin to bring more control to rail customers. These improvements are based on what our customers have asked us for – the ability to manage your own booking and to choose the type of flexibility which suits you best is hugely important for customers.

"Some customers have regular travel patterns and will love the Low Fare option. Others may have meetings or appointments which may end early or late, and the Semi Flexible or Fully Flexible options give real choice.

“In addition, making changes to your bookings is now so simple – and there’s no account needed. With your booking reference, you can make a range of changes right up to 90 minutes before travel.”