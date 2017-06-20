New hire service BleeperBike offers alternatives for Dublin cyclists

Dublin City Council is warning cyclists they can use a rival bike scheme, but at their own risk.

BleeperBike has delayed its launch after opposition from the local authority which plans to remove any bikes.

The firm allows customers to travel on two wheels for short distances, without having to return to specific bike stations.

CEO Hugh Cooney explained how it works.

"When you download our app, the first thing you'll see is a map that will identify your location and the location of all of our bikes that are nearest to you at the time," he said.

"As long as you are a registered user, and you've topped up your account, when you scan the QR code on the smartlock, the lock is released and you can start your journey."