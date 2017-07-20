New health initiative urging men to compare their health to a car

Men are being urged to get online to improve their health.

MaleHealth.ie is a new HSE-funded website offering practical medical and health advice for men.

The site has been created for the Irish Men's Sheds Association.

It is based on the successful Australian website 'Spanner in the Works', that compares the male body to a car.

CEO of Irish Mens Sheds Association, Barry Sheridan, has said men need to look after their health just as much as their car.

"When a red light goes on in your dashboard you stop and get it looked at straight away but if you get a pain in your chest you might not get that checked straight away.

"We're trying to use that analogy that actually if you look after your car really well why not do the same with your health."