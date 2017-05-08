New headquarters for HSE Organ and Donation Transplant Ireland office to open today

There has been another step forward in the development of Organ Donation services here.

Health Minister Simon Harris is today opening a new headquarters for the HSE Organ and Donation Transplant Ireland office.

Based at St George's Church on Temple Street in Dublin city, the new dedicated premises will co-ordinate life-saving services across the country's three transplant centres at the Mater, St Vincent's and Beaumont Hospitals.

The ODTI's Professor Jim Egan, says the courage and generosity of families across the country saved the lives of 280 people in 2016.

"We know that organ donation saves lives, last year 77 deceased donors and 50 live kidney donors transplants resulted in 280 Irish families receiving life saving transplant surgery," he said.