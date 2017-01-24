New guidelines mean bloggers must declare when paid to promote

Bloggers now have to declare if they have been paid to promote a product under new guidelines from the Advertising Standards Authority.

The watchdog says those with an online following have a duty of responsibility to declare any sponsorship they may receive.

The guidelines are being introduced to ensure Irish consumers are not misled by so-called 'influencer marketing' through advertisements on blogs and social media websites.
