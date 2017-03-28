New fund could build 23k new homes by 2021

The Government is hoping a new fund they have announced could see an extra 23k homes built by 2021.

The €226m will be spent on infrastructure supporting commercial construction sites.

The majority of the new builds will be in Dublin and Cork.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says it will allow a large number of houses to be built.

"The delivery of these housing units will be in the billions in terms of private expenditure," he said.

"By targeted public expenditure in some cases picking up some of the cost of infrastructure, in other cases picking up all of it, we will see across 34 different projects very significant movement in terms of housing delivery on some very big sites."