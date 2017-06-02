New Fine Gael leader to be announced

The result of the Fine Gael leadership race will be announced later, after TDs, Senators and MEPs cast their ballots.

Leo Varadkar is widely expected to emerge victorious and will replace Enda Kenny the week after next.

Last night the last of the ballot boxes for members and councillors around the country closed after four days of voting.

It is estimated that more than 10,000 of the 21,000 eligible to vote cast a blot.

This morning at 8am voting for the 73 TDs, Senators and MEPs opens until midday.

This afternoon counting will begin with the members votes counted first, they account for 25% of the total in the electoral college system.

The councillors votes which are worth 10% will then be counted and declared.

And finally those 73 votes which have a value of 65% will be counted and the new leader will be announced around teatime.

Leo Varadkar has had a clear lead from the start of this race, and despite attempts by Simon Coveney to get some to defect it does not appear that he has been too successful, but one never knows what the secrecy of the ballot could throw up.
