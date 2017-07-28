New figures show women occupy less well paid jobs

The vast majority of top jobs in government departments go to men, new figures have shown.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show women tend to occupy lower down, less well paid jobs.

Civil Servants are all paid the same at each grade regardless of whether they are male or female.

But these figures show there is still a glass ceiling stopping women getting into senior management roles.

Just two of the 16 Secretary Generals are women and at the next highest level only three in 10 jobs are currently held by females.

At the other end of the spectrum, Clerical Officer roles which would include the likes of the people you would meet at the front desks of social welfare offices or the passport office are predominantly female.

And while they are on a median income of about €30,000 those at the top levels earning between about €70,000 and €190,000 a year, are mostly men.

If you take an average of all the wages from the janitors to the Secretary Generals, it shows women across government departments earn about €8,000 less a year despite actually outnumbering men almost 2/1.