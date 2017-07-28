New figures show urban and rural divide among mothers breastfeeding

Just over half of all babies are being breastfed by the time they get their first visit from the public health nurse.

The latest figures from the HSE also show a huge urban / rural divide - eight out of ten babies are being breastfed in South East Dublin compared to just two in ten in Donegal.

Breastfeeding support groups have said the lack of outreach and normalisation in rural areas can have a huge impact on the rates.

Orlagh Olivieri breastfed her three children including her youngest Joshua and has said it is important to reach out for help.

"It's very important to know what you want to do, be determined that you want to do it and reach out for helpful groups," she said.

"It's usually the smallest things that are so important to get right starting from day one."