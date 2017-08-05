New figures show over 2,500 children are homeless in Ireland

The Government is being warned the homelessness crisis is showing no sign of abating.

Almost 8,000 people were recorded as homeless in June and 2,895 of them are children.

The Department of housing has said progress has been made in moving families out of hotel and B&B accommodation.

June Tinsley from Barnardos has said she believes until the Government finds a solution, homelessness figures will continue to rise.

"Barnardos are definitely disappointed with the figures, they just keep on going up and up," she said.

"We are now at 2,985 children who are homeless.

"The numbers of families and children coming into homelessness is far greater than those who are exiting and that is because of the lack of affordable, rentable property.

"The lack of social housing for people and until the Government remedies that, unfortunately this crisis I believe will continue to escalate."