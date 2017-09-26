New fathers fear taking full parental leave will impact career progression and finances

Over half (52%) of employees believe that new fathers in their organisation do not take the full parental leave they are entitled to.

A new Gender Diversity Report published by Hays Ireland, revealed that 38% felt this was because fathers fear an adverse impact on their finances if they take their full entitlement.

A further 28% believed it was because fathers think they may be viewed as less committed to their career while over a quarter (26%) of both men and women said that it was because parental leave is still viewed as the exclusive domain of the mother.

In Ireland, both fathers and mothers are entitled to take 18 weeks of parental leave, per child, before the child turns eight.

The report also found that stereotypical views persist in the workplace, despite greater focus on diversity and inclusion programmes.

57% of all employees believe there is some form of gender equality or equal opportunity imbalance at work.

According to the report, only 17% of women believed there is equality of pay between genders.

A key part of combatting gender inequality in the workplace is the prioritisation of diversity and inclusion programmes that help to foster innovation, boost morale and create a more positive culture.

Hays Ireland Managing Director, Richard Eardley, said the survey showed a sense of dissatisfaction among workers with their organisation’s approach to gender equality. He said: “There is certainly room for improvement.

“By removing obstacles to workplace gender inequality, organisations can build a more dynamic and innovative workforce, improve morale, and better attract and retain the best talent.”