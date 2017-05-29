New emergency department at University Hospital Limerick opens its doors

The long-awaited emergency department at University Hospital Limerick is opening its doors to patients for the first time this morning.

A shadow of doubt was cast over the €24m facility last week when the INMO raised concerns about staff levels and measures to tackle trolley numbers.

But nurses concerns' have been addressed following a meeting on Friday, which led to the immediate appointment of a clinical skills facilitator as well as resolutions in issues relating staff rosters and CT scans.

Clinical Nurse Manager Bridget Hoctor says training for staff will be ongoing.

"We are a teaching hospital so therefore teaching doesn't stop the minute staff qualify, it continues right throughout our whole career, so it's life learning and that's very important for us within the emergency department.

"From a nursing perspective there's huge opportunities for education within the nursing department and that will continue," she said.