New emergency accommodation 'normalising mass family homelessness in Dublin'

There are claims the Housing Minister has not fully gotten to grips with the homeless crisis.

Latest figures show hundreds of people are still being housed in hotels, despite the Government's pledge to end emergency hotel accommodation for the homeless by July 1.

Mike Allen, Director of Advocacy at Focus Ireland, said the situation is unacceptable.

"Spending millions of euros building up a new infrastructure of emergency accommodation for families is really normalising mass family homelessness in Dublin when we should really be saying it is totally unacceptable and taking the necessary measures to ensure that it's eliminated," he said.