New Dublin data centre hoping to create up to 40 jobs

An international data centre officially opening in Dublin this morning says it hopes to create more jobs in the future.

Some 140 positions were created during the construction phase of Interxion’s new €28m centre based in Grange Castle Business Park.

The Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has officially opened the facility which currently caters for 10 full-time positions - and plans to create a further 30 jobs once additional phases are complete.

Speaking at the opening of DUB3, Tanya Duncan, Managing Director of Interxion Ireland said: "The data centre industry in Ireland continues to thrive and the Grange Castle Business Park has become a strategic location for businesses looking to interconnect mission critical services in Ireland.

"DUB3 was built in direct response to increased customer demand and new opportunities in the Irish market.

She added: "Since Interxion opened its first data centre in Ireland in 2001 demand for our services has continued to grow and evolve as Ireland’s economy changes.

"This growth has come from both new clients to Interxion and to the Irish market and also as a result of our current clients expanding their own businesses.

"Today’s opening demonstrates Interxion’s commitment to Ireland and is the result of the continued support of the Government and IDA Ireland."