New cross-city Luas to be operational before Christmas

Transport Minister Shane Ross says Dublin's new cross-city LUAS line will be fully operational in time for Christmas.

Test runs began on the new line yesterday and will continue today and over the Summer months between St Stephens Green and Cabra.

Minister Ross says any teething problems would be balanced out by the enormous benefits the line will bring

"I think that there will be a little bit of difficulty in the interim period when they're doing the testing, and it will difficult in that time from August onwards.

"Once it gets going in December, it will be fantastic, and people will adjust to it very quickly."