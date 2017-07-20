New city in Midlands discussed among Cabinet to help population growth and housing

Cabinet ministers have discussed creating a new city in the Midlands to stop population growth choking Dublin.

The issue was tabled during a meeting about tackling climate change, in County Kildare yesterday.

It comes as estate agents report more and more people are moving out of Dublin because the city has become too expensive.

Neala Keating with Sherry Fitzgerald in Portlaoise has said they have seen a spike in sales.

"35% of those have been from Dublin certainly there has been a big move," she said.

"Affordability is the big factor for people, we would have sold to a young girl recently who had an apartment and just wanted a garden for her son."

"Another young couple currently living in Tallaght and they bought an apartment off us who are soon to have a baby."