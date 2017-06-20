New cholesterol vaccine offers hope for thousands

A new vaccine for cholesterol could eventually improve the lives of 250,000 Irish people, it is being claimed today.

Experts say a new jab could eliminate the need for people to take statins - which lower the level of bad cholesterol in the blood.

However we are being warned the vaccine has not been tried in humans yet and it could be 10 years before its in use.

Obesity expert Donal O'Shea says the vaccine is at the early stages, and people should continue to take their medication.

"Statin therapy gets bad publicity, but it's a really effective treatment for high cholesterol and saves lives," he said.

"More people have died because of stopping their statins because of the bad publicity around them that should have."