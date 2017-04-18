New campaign to encourage more people to report welfare fraud

A hard-hitting campaign encouraging people to report social welfare fraud will be launched today by the Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar.

It will include the use of powerful images designed to confront the public with the reality of social welfare fraud and the penalties faced by wrongdoers.

Last year, figures showed an increase of 60% in the number of anonymous tip-offs made to the Department about suspected cases of welfare fraud.

The majority of the allegations were made in relation to the jobseekers' allowance, followed by reports of fake claims for the one-parent family payment.

In 2015, the Government introduced facial imaging software to detect people claiming welfare payments using more than one identity.