New Cabinet procedures could see end of 'under-the-arm' memos

Cabinet procedures are set for a major overhaul in the wake of recent outcry at the appointment of the Attorney General as a judge.

It is believed that Ministers will now be given more notice of major or contentious issues before they are raised at the Cabinet table.

Only a handful of Ministers knew before last week's meeting that Maire Whelan would be proposed for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

Máire Whelan formally appointed to Appeals Court.

Independent Minister Denis Naughten says the reliance on so-called "under-the-arm" memos needs to be tackled.

"As you know, there were a number of those last week, there had been a number the previous week as well, and I had expressed the fact that I wasn't satisfied with the Taoiseach's office, and with the incoming Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar," he said.

"We got a commitment from the incoming Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, that that would not be the practice in future."