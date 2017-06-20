New Cabinet procedures could see end of 'under-the-arm' memos
Cabinet procedures are set for a major overhaul in the wake of recent outcry at the appointment of the Attorney General as a judge.
It is believed that Ministers will now be given more notice of major or contentious issues before they are raised at the Cabinet table.
Only a handful of Ministers knew before last week's meeting that Maire Whelan would be proposed for appointment to the Court of Appeal.
Independent Minister Denis Naughten says the reliance on so-called "under-the-arm" memos needs to be tackled.
"As you know, there were a number of those last week, there had been a number the previous week as well, and I had expressed the fact that I wasn't satisfied with the Taoiseach's office, and with the incoming Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar," he said.
"We got a commitment from the incoming Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, that that would not be the practice in future."
