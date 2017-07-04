New bin charge system will take at least a year to come into effect says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it will take at least 15 months to fully implement a new bin charging system, writes Elaine Loughlin.

The controversial issue of bin charges is due to be debated in the Dáil tonight.

Fianna Fáil, who are bringing tonight's Dáil motion have called for an independent regulator to be put in place before the new changes are introduced.

Speaking at Farmleigh House, where he met Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau this morning, Mr Varadkar said it is "very important to point out" that "bin charges in Ireland are not new, people have been paying for their bins to be collected for more than 10 years now."

He said: "What there is is a change to a new system of how charges are calculated away from a flat charge that people pay once a year to a pay-by-weight or pay by lift."

He pointed out that almost half the country already pay for refuse in this way "so most people, or at least half the people in the country are very used to it".

"The reason the change is happening is for a very good one, for very sound environmental reasons and that's because we are running out of landfill space and we don't want anyone to live beside a new dump.

"What we need to do is to reduce the amount of waste that we produce and the amount of waste that we throw away.

"Markets do work and by incentivising people to recycle, to compost, to reuse, and to throw less away, we then reduce the demand on landfill and that's what’s happening," said Mr Varadkar.

He added that this new system "is not going to happen overnight".

"For anyone on a contract, that still stands, so it will be at least a period of 15 months before the new charging system is put in place," Mr Varadkar said.