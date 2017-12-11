New baby names app means we can track popularity of any name over time

A new online app has been launched that tracks the baby names of Ireland.

The app (available here) is the brain child of the Central Statistics Office and allows people to search for and see the popularity of names over the years.

You can also download and print a 'name certificate', which gives statistics for individual baby names. Users can enter a name and year of birth to see how many babies were registered with that name, and how their name ranked in that year.

James was the most popular boys' name last year, while Emily was tops for girls.