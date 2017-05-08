New appeal for information on 2016 Clondalkin shooting

A new appeal for information has been issued to solve the case of a man shot dead at his own front door in Clondalkin in Dublin.

37-year-old Thomas Farnan was killed by a lone caller shortly before midnight on April 25 2016.

Gardaí say a number of shots were fired before the offender fled the scene on foot through the Kilcronan housing estate towards the Grand Canal.

Detectives claim even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.