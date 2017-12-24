Neighbours around home of murdered Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan turn off Christmas lights

The neighbours of murdered Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan have turned off their Christmas lights or removed them as a mark of respect.

The 78-year-old was found dead at her home in Thomondgate last week.

Her family have issued an appeal for information to identify her killer.

Hundreds of mourners gathered yesterday for Rosie's funeral.

Speaking at the service, Father Donal McNamara says a "darkness" has descended on the area.

He said: "I passed by her home, and as one reporter said, there was a darkness about the whole area.

"In this tight-knit community, it was obvious that many had even taken down theire Christmas lights or weren't turning them on as a mark of respect to the kind-hearted pensioner who had been brutally murdered in her home."
