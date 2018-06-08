Negative impact of plastic highlighted on World Ocean Day
We are being urged to make sure our oceans stay clean this summer.
Today is World Ocean Day, with events including beach clean-ups and film screenings taking place in Ireland.
The negative impact of plastic on the ocean is also being highlighted.
The EU have already announced plans to ban 10 single-use plastic items which make up most marine litter.
- Digital Desk
