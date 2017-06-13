Nearly two thirds of Irish adults obese or overweight
Nearly two thirds of Irish adults are obese or overweight according to a new study.
That is almost double the international average and is leading to a surge in heart disease and diabetes.
The figures in the New England Journal of Medicine use stats compiled by the World Health Organisation between 1980 and 2015.
They claim men are at their heaviest between the ages of 50 and 54, while for women it is between 60 and 64.
