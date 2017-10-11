Nearly 550 people on trolleys across the country
11/10/2017 - 12:46:03Back to Ireland Home
Almost 550 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 549 people on trolleys and overflow areas of ward.
Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 52 people in need of a bed.
University Hospital Waterford is next with 41 people while St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has 40 people waiting for a bed.
INMO Trolley/Ward Watch 11/10/17— INMO_IRL (@INMO_IRL) October 11, 2017
549 Patients
389 on ED trolleys
160 on wards #trolleywatch https://t.co/NmpGN2LjpA pic.twitter.com/TfkOumOac3
Join the conversation - comment here