Nearly 550 people on trolleys across the country

Back to Ireland Home

Almost 550 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 549 people on trolleys and overflow areas of ward.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 52 people in need of a bed.

University Hospital Waterford is next with 41 people while St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has 40 people waiting for a bed.
KEYWORDS: health, trolleys

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland