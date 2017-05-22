NBRU members back Labour Court proposal to end Bus Éireann dispute

Bus Éireann workers who are members of the National Bus and Rail Union, have voted in favour of Labour Court proposals to resolve the dispute over pay at the firm.

The vote saw 67% of union members accept the Labour Court recommendation.

However, a statement from the union says it remains prepared to engage in further industrial action if Bus Éireann attempts to force change on its members prior to jointly managing the implementation of the measures recommended by the Labour Court.

It comes after the row over pay and conditions brought the service to a halt for 21 days earlier this year.

The company has warned on several occasions its facing imminent insolvency if it cannot find a way to cut costs.

SIPTU and UNITE trade unions had voted earlier this month in favour of Labour Court ruling.

NBRU General Secretary, Dermot O'Leary, paid tribute to Bus Éireann staff.

Mr O'Leary, said: "The shameful behaviour of the Department of Transport, the NTA and the CIE Group in the creation of the circumstances which led to this dispute, will live long in the memory of Bus Éireann workers; their determination to drive this proud transport company over the cliff was met with a dignified response from a workforce that stood strong and opposed the demise of their company through a three-week strike.

"Our members were determined from the commencement of this debacle not to allow Bus Éireann’s new management team to pilfer their core terms and conditions of shift rate, premium and overtime payments, the NBRU was successful in stemming that particular attack by threatening the company with High Court proceedings if they continued on that path.

"We remain prepared to engage in further industrial action if Bus Éireann attempt to force change on our members in advance of the absolute necessity to jointly manage the implementation of the range of measures contained in the Labour Court recommendation.

"The acceptance of the Labour Court is just the beginning of the process to repair a company that has been damaged by Government policy, the protection of the earning capacity of our members remains paramount.

Mr O’Leary went on to say that the union has written to the Minister for Transport Shane Ross to discuss establishing a forum.

He said: "It is long since passed-time that those faceless administrators in the Department of Transport and the NTA were brought centre stage and stop hiding behind the plethora of public consultations being bandied about like snuff at a wake."