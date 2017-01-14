NBRU: Bus Eireann action 'will have a direct impact on services'

Unions have accused Bus Eireann of trying to condition staff into accepting cuts to terms and conditions.

It comes amid reports that the company are about to introduce radical changes within weeks, after warning that it could be insolvent within 18 months.

Siptu is demanding the company start talking to their employees, claiming members are being left in the dark.

The NBRU's Dermot O'Leary says turning the spotlight on staff is a sad reflection on the new management structure at the company.

Mr O'Leary said: "It would seem that this statement, along with the leaking of the Grant Thornton report earlier this week is geared towards conditioning staff into accepting cuts to terms and conditions.

"It would also lend credence to our view that the focus on cutting staff entitlements is being advanced in order to allow the Department of Transport to abdicate it's responsibility towards a State-owned company.

"Cutting overtime will have a direct impact on the ability of Bus Éireann to operate all of its services and may end up being counter-productive in that it may result in the NTA imposing sanctions and withdrawing some of the PSO funding it is contractually obliged to provide in order to support vital bus services all over Ireland."

He urged management to accept that a resolution to what he called "this crisis" can only be achieved by talks.

He said: "Turning the spotlight on staff is a sad reflection on the new management structure at the company and demonstrates quite clearly for us that they are being puppetered into providing an escape route for the shareholder who's responsibility it is to provide and support essential transport links for all of the citizens of the State, including those vital services which reach into thousands of rural communities that do not have the multi-modal transport options available to those of us that reside within shouting distance of Dail Éireann."