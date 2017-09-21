Natural gas customers in two counties told to switch off supply

Thousands of natural gas customers in Connacht have been told to shut off their gas supplies becasue odourless gas has got into the network from the Corrib Gas terminal.

The areas affected are Ballina, Ballinrobe, Castlebar, Claremorris, Crossmolina, Galway city, Headford, Tuam, and Westport.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) said that if a leak happened, customers would not be able to smell it, so they should turn off their supply at the meter box until further notice.

A smell is added to gas in order for it to be detected during a leak.

GNI said Shell E&P Ireland has confirmed that odourless gas entered the network and Environmental inspectors are there after flaring at the site in Bellanaboy terminal in north Mayo.

Images of flaring from the Corrib Gas terminal in Bellanaboy tonight. Locals say they had no advance warning. EPA monitoring situation. pic.twitter.com/tsdvlvARHy — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) September 21, 2017

Shell E&P Ireland notified the EPA of the flaring, a mechanism is built into the facility for such eventualities, which was due to problems with "the quality of gas exported from the terminal".

They said it could take up to 72 hours to remove the odourless gas.

Gas Networks Ireland have issued instructions on how to turn off your gas supply:

Steps for turning gas off

Step One

Ensure that all your gas appliances and pilot lights are turned off. Do not attempt to turn off the gas supply at the meter until your natural gas appliances are turned off.

Step Two

Go to your meter. Locate the gas safety shut-off valve at your gas meter and turn it to the 'off' position. It is off when the lever is at a right angle to the pipe. If the gas safety shut-off valve is hard to reach or will not operate, contact Gas Networks Ireland on 1850 200 694.