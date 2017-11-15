National Women's Council promising to speak for 'middle ground' in abortion debate

The National Women's Council is promising to speak for the 'middle ground' in the abortion debate.

It has consulted its members and will publish suggestions tomorrow that could be acceptable to both sides.

It says women should be entitled to terminations, but after 12 weeks they should only be done on health grounds.

Council Director Orla O'Connor claims the vote doesn't need to split the public.

She said: "From the conversations we have had with women, they don't actually put themselves on either of those sides, they actually see themselves as somewhere in the middle and they want women to be able to make the decisions regarding when they want to have children or not."