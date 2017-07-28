National Transport Authority declines Uber's plans to launch in Ireland

Transport chiefs have told the ride sharing company Uber it does not support its plans to expand here.

The company allows private drivers to give lifts to people in their area but it is not allowed operate here.

The National Transport Authority has said it will not give permission to Uber to launch here.

That decision is being welcomed by Taxi Federation President, Joe Heron.

"If you look at the cost of setting up taxi businessess it is huge," he said.

"Taxis are paying up to €50,000 for a wheelchair accessible vehicle, up to €13,000 for insurance for to be in with competition with someone who uses their private car with private car insurance, it would be totally unfair comprtition."