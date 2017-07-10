National Lottery to announce where €29m Euromillions ticket was sold later today

The National Lottery says it will announce where a Euromillions ticket worth almost €29m was sold later today.

Dubbed "the golden ticket", it won €28,975,630 after the draw was made on Friday night.

As of yet there are no clues as to who may have scooped the jackpot.

"Once we announce the area where the ticket was sold, we'll end up with a lot of media interest and speculation, and it's just nice to be able to give people a little bit of time if they need to go and see their bank manager, get some professional advice locally, give them a little breathing space," said Dermot Griffin, chief executive of the National Lottery.