National Lottery reveals when and where €12.8m Lotto ticket was bought

National Lottery HQ has revealed where the winning ticket for last night's Lotto jackpot was bought.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket for the massive €12,849,224 Lotto jackpot was purchased in SuperValu in Knocklyon, Dublin 16 on the day of the draw.

Another lucky SuperValu customer in Portlaoise, Co Laois also got more than they bargained for yesterday as there was also one lucky winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €179,034.

That winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Supervalu store on Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

The winning numbers drawn were 2, 15, 19, 26, 37, 38 and the Bonus number 39.